Carol Hughes invites prime minister to Kagawong exhibit

OTTAWA—Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes rose in the House recently to deliver a member’s statement that included an invitation to the prime minister to visit Kagawong on August 10.

Ms. Hughes was delivering a traditional member’s statement before the summer break that MPs use to celebrate the many events taking place in their communities over the summer. Ms. Hughes referenced events along the Highway 11 corridor in French before breaking into English for those taking place in the southern portion of her vast riding.

Ms. Hughes noted the many National Aboriginal Day events taking place across the riding on June 21, as well as the hundreds of Canada 150 activities taking place on Canada Day. She also noted that the unveiling of the new edition of the famed Canada goose in Wawa, which Ms. Hughes noted is one of the most photographed landmarks in the nation. She also noted that Echo Bay will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Canadian one dollar coin, the Loonie, which has become a Canadian icon. Echo Bay will also be celebrating 25th anniversary of their giant Loonie coin, erected in honour of the designer of the Loonie Robert Ralph Carmichael, who makes Echo Bay his home.

Ms. Hughes saved the best for last, however, referencing “the official launch of the Old Mill Heritage Centre museum’s exhibit of their Lester B. Pearson collection.” Ms. Hughes may be forgiven for interchanging the August 10 Kagawong History Day events with the launch of the Pearson exhibit, which is already in full swing and can be visited each day of the week through the summer, as she delivered the information in a whirlwind delivery to get everything into the time allotted.

She most certainly got the timing of the appearance of Patricia Pearson’s presentation on her grandfather’s life and times spot on as she invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit.

“We hope the prime minister will attend to celebrate the life of a close family friend,” she said in concluding her address.

There is no word yet on whether the prime minister will take Ms. Hughes’ invitation up, although most of the signs seem less than hopeful.

“I’m not giving up,” said Old Mill Heritage Centre curator Rick Nelson, who has been pounding on both front and back doors to bring the prime minister to the exhibit.