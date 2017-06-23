Manitoulin Lodge’s 150 Gifts of Warmth Challenge reaches goal

GORE BAY—Thanks to the tremendous support of the community and residents of the Manitoulin Lodge, the 150 Gifts of Warmth Challenge that a group of local ladies had initiated has far surpassed its goals as it continues to December.

“We have 191 items now,” said Sylvia Kemp, one of three Gore Bay and area ladies who spearheaded the 150 Gifts of Warm Challenge in late March. “It has been just amazing. It is incredible the support that we’ve received.”

“The knitting group has been so generous and Lori Evans has helped out so much, Miriam Wailes and so many other people,” said Ms. Kemp. “One lady from New York sent two scarves and another lady in Ottawa sent up two hats.”

“We have a big bin with yarn at the front foyer door of the (Manitoulin) Lodge that people have been contributing to since we started this project,” said Ms. Kemp. “It’s been simply amazing.”

“We will continue to leave the bin at the front door where it is until December and will continue to collect items until then as we originally planned,” continued Ms. Kemp.

Among the residents at the Lodge who have supported the program is Mamie Anne Bowerman. “People in the town, the area and residents of the Lodge have all helped out. When people see what we are doing and that it is for a good cause they help out,” said Ms. Kemp.

Believing it is important that Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home residents benefit from more community involvement and should be part of Canada’s birthday celebrations three local ladies organized a challenge to do both.

Ms. Kemp, along with Brenda Strain and Barbara Barfoot, are spearheading the campaign. They came up with the idea of the 150 gifts of warmth and contacted the Lodge about doing this. Lodge volunteer Sandy Cook and Gloria Hall of the Lodge were both very excited about the program and getting it started.

Copying from the “Participation” initiative of 150 activities to do for Canada’s birthday, the ladies set up an effort to create “150 Gifts of Warmth” by December 2017 in support of family services, church Christmas mitten trees and any other groups needing these items for next winter. The challenge is to knit, crochet, or weave mittens, scarves, or hats for December’s “warmth drives.” This includes other people in the community joining in as well.

Community members have been invited to provide supplies and to join the Lodge residents on Thursday afternoons each week to do a little crafting and visiting. Community members are also invited to supply finished items to add to the effort.