Gore Bay Flying Club hosts grand opening

GORE BAY—The official grand opening of the Gore Bay Flying Club (GBFC) was held this past Saturday at the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport, with members of the club, local politicians and community members in attendance. The club was established earlier this year and the fact that it is in place and the airport is being used more is good news, says a local municipal leader.

“This is fantastic,” stated Lee Hayden, reeve of the municipality of Gordon-Barrie Island, at the grand opening. “Having this club in place with as many members as it has, and with their own airport, is another way of keeping the airport vibrant. It means it is going to be used more, especially by local people. It is all positive.”

“The more the airport is used and getting people out here to use it is so important,” said Reeve Hayden. “The airport is something the local communities support and there is a strong commitment to keeping the airport going in the future. Having this club in place certainly helps.”

Tim St. Amand, chair of the GBFC, noted that membership in the club has now reached 50 members, which is quite pleasing to the board members.

The official opening provided local residents the chance to see the aircraft purchased by members of the club (a 1968 Piper Cherekee 140), and the club’s new logo, designed by club member Andre Probst, of Mindemoya.

Mr. St. Amand told the Recorder, “having all of this in place has actually progressed a lot faster than anyone thought it would. Wade (Cook) was the leader of this initiative and having this club. He ran the private ground school this winter and discussed having a flying club with the students. The support we’ve received from the students and the community in having this club has been tremendous.”

He noted club members themselves put up money for the airplane to be used by club members. “We are hoping this club is something that is going to be around for a long time. It took a lot of hours and manpower to get where we are now.” But a lot of hours and manpower to get where we are now.”

“All in all I would never have thought that when the free ground school was started six months we would have a private flying school in place, a flying club and an airplane,” said Mr. St. Amand. “But the interest and support has been great.”

Mr. Cook said he has recently upgraded his flight instructor certification. “Now I can provide flight instruction to all those people interested in getting their recreational pilots licence. And it means the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport now has access to a private flight instructor,” he said, adding that of the 50 members of the club, 11 are flying members.

“And with the initial private pilot ground school we held over the winter, some of the participants will now be able to write the Transport Canada exam to get their pilot’s licence,” said Mr. Cook.

“Bryan (Barfoot) did the annual inspection on the (club’s) airplane for free, and everywhere we’ve gone we are getting support for our initiative,” said Mr. Cook.

“I have to commend Wade and Tim and all the members of the club for the initiative they took,” said Reeve Hayden.

At the grand opening visitors had the opportunity to talk to members of the club, view the club’s plane and grab some lunch as a barbecue was held with hamburgers and hot dogs and soft drinks available.