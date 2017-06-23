with Ted Smith

Sometimes I know weeks in advance what the topics will be for upcoming Garden Gossip columns. Other times I am ready to come into the house and begin typing but have no clue what the topic du jour will be. Tonight I found myself in just such a quandary and decided to go for a walk and look for inspiration. I found it in the form of a very old clematis vine that covers the entire side of my garage in what could right now only be referred to as a hot pink blanket. Moments like this make me wish I could include photos with these articles!

Clematis is a plant that almost every gardener is quite familiar with. Accomplished flower growers often have collections that include a wide assortment of incredible blooms. Many novice gardeners see clematis vines for sale but after a little research decide that the challenge is just too much for their particular skill level. This reputation for being finicky, by the way, is mostly erroneous and should not be enough to dissuade potential clematis enthusiasts from jumping in with both feet.

Clematis can be found around the globe and over 400 wild species are known to exist. Widespread across their preferred Northern Hemisphere, clematis vines can be found nearly everywhere north of the equator except for hot tropical areas. Clematis can also be found in temperate areas of the Southern Hemisphere but are not nearly as widespread there. Reputation suggests that clematis wither in situations of extreme heat and yet I’ve seen them growing quite happily and vigorously in temperatures that might make a cactus blanch. My only real rule of gardening is that there are no rules, only suggestions. So, do you have a fully exposed hot wall and a desire to plant a clematis there? I say go for it and learn from the experience. You might lose a vine or you might be quite happily surprised. My largest clematis vine grows in one of the hottest spots on my property and is spectacular. Interestingly, this same spot is a very exposed plant death zone in the winter, and yet my amazing clematis rides this annual hot to cold roller coaster without missing a beat.

We even have a native clematis vine on Manitoulin Island and it can be found flowering in local forests in late spring. While I don’t generally advocate for removing native plants from the wild, I would like to see far more native plants used in our gardens. One way to facilitate the coexistence of these two ideas is to take cuttings from wild clematis vines in mid-summer, once the flowering stage is over, and root them. Another option is to mark flowering vines in the spring and then return to collect ripe seeds in the fall. Starting clematis from seed is not an easy task but success will give you something to brag to friends and family about.

One fascinating aspect of clematis is that they don’t just grow as climbing vines, although those are the forms most familiar to us. Some clematis are trailers. These plants still grow as vines but instead of climbing, they sprawl across the ground and can be used as very effective ground covers. Other, less commonly seen, varieties of clematis are the bush types. Oftentimes these clematis plants grow in the form of bushy shrubs and top out at around a meter in height. Adding a little to some, potential confusion is the fact that some clematis flower only on old (last year’s) wood while others flower only on new (this year’s) wood. Yet another class of clematis flower on both and, as a result, bloom twice each summer. Knowing which type you plant is critical if you intend to prune your clematis. Miss-timed pruning could result in the removal of the year’s flower buds. Personally, I enjoy the look of the older vines so unless it’s absolutely necessary, I tend not to prune my clematis.

Since clematis vines tend to grow naturally only in temperate areas, they have a reputation for hating heat. As stated earlier, I’ve seen clematis thrive in some pretty brutal conditions. The experts also suggest that clematis “feet” must be shaded and kept cool. This results in most growers allowing ground cover plants to get established around their clematis vines. I’ve read that some growers dispute this and keep the ground beneath their clematis diligently cleaned and weed free. I’ll leave you to conduct your own experiments and decide what works best for you.

Planting clematis is easy. Fairly rich, well drained soil is perfect. A handful of compost in the planting hole and then annual top dressing will feed them well. Deep regular watering the first year is helpful. After this, clematis morph into carefree and stunningly beautiful plants that will come back for many years. Don’t let their reputation scare you away. Every garden needs at least one clematis…to start.