C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going Strong!

by Rachael Orford

One more week of school, and still a lot to do. Now the students have to go through all the sweaters in their lockers, and the old leftover lunches that have been there since the March break.

On Thursday, June 8, some Grade 8s from C.C. McLean sent the top five entrepreneur projects to Sudbury for the Rainbow Entrepreneur Fair at LoEllen Park Secondary School. Here are the businesses and the owners who attended: Michael Bailey and Rory Dearing with their business Nails and Boards; Sylena Wright with her business Toulin Lips; Bailey Yaschuk-Middaugh and Ayriell Nodecker with their business Snap That; Lauren MacKay with her business Manitoulin Fragrance; and Malia Leighton and Macy Pearson with their business Polar Pops. Each business was presented for judging along with 40 other businesses from other intermediate classes in the Rainbow District School Board. Malia and Macy’s healthy alternative to cold treats, Polar Pops, sold out in just over an hour! Great job with your businesses!

Island Track and Field was held on June 13 and June 15. Students from all six elementary schools represented their schools very well. Records were broken by many students from C.C. McLean. Students that broke records over the two days included: Alexandra Wilson-Zegil, Eli Lock, Jaydan Hayden, Malachi Joseph and Sophie Hietkamp. Also, a mention to the 13+ girls relay team who broke the relay record in their division. The relay team included Macy Pearson, Bailey Yaschuk-Middaugh, Malia Leighton and Ayriell Nodecker.

The medal winners from C.C. McLean were: 9-year-old girls’ division, Bronze, Tessa Merrylees; Gold, Alexandra Wilson-Zegil; 9-year-old boys, Bronze, Cody Campbell; 10-year-old boys, Bronze, Jaydan Hayden; Gold, Malachi Joseph; 11-year-old girls, Bronze, Jazmin Colwell; 11-year-old boys, Silver, Mason Leighton; Gold, Bay Migwans; 12-year-old girls, Silver, Teah Migwans; Gold, Sophie Hietkamp; 12-year-old boys, Gold, Trent Bell; 13+ year-old girls, Silver, Ayriell Nodecker; Gold, Malia Leighton; and 13+ year-old boys, Bronze, Rory Dearing. Awesome job, Colts!

The best news about Island track and field was we won both trophies! Our school collected the most points overall to get one trophy, and the other trophy was the per capita trophy.

Primary track and field was held on June 20. Students in Grades 1 to 3 got to participate in many events. Results will be included in next week’s column.

Today, June 23, is a spirit day. Students will be wearing hats and sunglasses!

Also, on June 23 the Grade 2/3 class will be heading downtown Gore Bay to release beetles for the town’s purple loosestrife project.

Joke of the week: A man was looking out his window when he noticed that there was a snail on one of his plants. So he took the snail and threw him as far as he could. Ten years later the old man heard a tap tap tap on his window, and when he looked up he saw a very cross snail who looked at him and said, “Hey, what did you do that for?”

Tonight, June 23, the Grade 8 graduation is taking place in the gym of C.C. McLean. The Grade 8s, their friends and families will be celebrating this milestone in their life during the ceremony. The Grade 8s will then be partying it out after the ceremony. Grade 6s and 7s are also welcome to the dance. Good luck in high school, Grade 8s!

Just a reminder: if you would like to attend the awards day ceremony, it is on June 30 at 9:15 am in the gym.

Upcoming events include, Grade 6/7 trip to Sudbury, Grade 8 Collingwood trip, and awards day.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”