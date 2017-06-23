Board of Health praised by parent of boy who perished after drinking energy drink

SUDBURY DISTRICT—The Sudbury and District Board of Health (of the Sudbury and District Health Unit) is being praised for its stance on urging the provincial and federal governments to look at prohibiting the sale of caffeinated energy drinks to children and youth by an Ontario parent who relayed the story of the death of his son after complications resulted after he consumed an energy drink.

“I had no problem making this motion,” stated Ken Noland, a Manitoulin member of the Board of Health. “It’s kind of scary and should be a big concern when kids are dying from this.”

In a letter to the Board of Health Jim Shepherd wrote, “I recently learned of the amended Sudbury Board of Health (BOH) motion regarding the restriction of sale of energy drinks to children and youth. My son died to an unexplained arrhythmia in January 2008, after the consumption of a Red Bull energy drink at a sporting event. The drink was reportedly provided to him by Red Bull representatives. I have attached the details of his death for your perusal.”

“I wish to pass on my gratitude to the individuals who brought this motion forward and to the Board of Health who voted to write the provincial and federal Ministers of Health expressing their concerns,” continued Mr. Shepherd. “Energy drinks are the worst example of the marketing on an unhealthy and potentially dangerous product to children and youth.”

At a meeting on April 20 the Sudbury and District Board of Health passed the motion 20 to 17, with Mr. Noland putting forward the motion which states, “whereas the Sudbury and District Board of Health’s concerns about caffeinated energy drinks (motion #13-11), endorsement of Ontario’s Healthy Kids Strategy (motion #19-13) and concerns about marketing to children (motion #60-16) are part of the public record; and whereas the board has carefully reviewed health and consumption information about caffeinated energy drinks (CEDs) relevant to its local context; therefore be it resolved that the Sudbury and District Board of Health urge the provincial and federal ministers of health to advance regulations prohibiting the use of CEDs to children and youth under the age of majority in venues where they frequent; and further that this motion be forwarded to the federal Minister of Health, the provincial Minister of Health, Ontario boards of health, the Ontario Public Health Association (OPHA), the Association of Local Public Health Agencies (Alpha), local Boards of Education and the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM).”