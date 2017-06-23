Billings council sets 2017 municipal budget

KAGAWONG—Billings township council has set its 2017 budget that will see the township generating an additional five percent in taxes this year.

“There will be a five percent tax increase; we’re going to be generating five percent more in taxes (in 2017) than in 2016,” Billings clerk Kathy McDonald told the Recorder after a council meeting last week. “Some residents will see an increase in taxes, while some won’t, due to property reassessments.”

Among some of the highlights of the budget that Ms. McDonald noted to council at its meeting last week is $40,000 has been budgeted for regular regulations compliance bill. There have been no funds put into Main Street road repairs as the township is hopeful of being able to access Ontario Community Improvement Funds). In 2018 the township will be done with work on the highway; $80,000 is being put in the budget for the bulldozer.

Ms. McDonald pointed out there is nothing being put in the budget this year for major repairs to buildings, and $20,000 has been put into the waterfront to be used when government funding is received. As well, the fire truck loan is being refinanced so the township can pay this off in five years.

Under the new budget, $100,000 is being put into the township reserve account, added Ms. McDonald.

“The only change to the budget is that $100,000 has been added into reserves,” Ms. McDonald told council at a meeting this past Monday.

“It (budget ) looks good,” stated Councillor Barb Erskine, who said, “I would like thank Kathy for doing all the hard work in getting putting the budget together.”

Council passed a motion unanimously to set the 2017 budget.