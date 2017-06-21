Provincial elections loom with growing promises

Who can we believe? They all seem to lie to us

To the Expositor:

Provincial elections are coming and I can see these Liberals are really ramping up their schemes again to try to win votes. First of all, this basic income study they are doing, it will cost the province 150 million dollars for three years. It would have been best just to raise incomes, including OSPD (Ontario Disability Support Program). Instead, they are going to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour. This may kill jobs, and it will also cause an increase to living expenses, but they will still not raise our incomes, even with the cost of living increase. The Conservatives and NDP are speaking very negatively against the Liberals, mostly because of the hydro rates going down and saying it will cost the province more in the future.

Who can we believe now anyway, they all seem to lie to us all the time. Every election time these politicians will tell you what you would like to hear and make promises. These people are heartless when it comes to serving ordinary citizens and living in Northern Ontario. It’s more expensive and the government refuses to acknowledge this problem, especially when it comes to our fixed income. How come we never get a raise on these incomes?

Ron Osawabine

Wikwemikong