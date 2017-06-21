Ontario Regional Chief Calls for Greater Education and Awareness of First Nations Culture

ONTARIO REGIONAL CHIEF ISADORE DAY CALLS FOR GREATER EDUCATION, AND AWARENESS OF FIRST NATIONS CULTURE ON NATIONAL ABORIGINAL DAY

TORONTO (June 21, 2017) – Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day is welcoming National Aboriginal Day by calling for greater education and awareness by all Canadians on First Nations culture, Peoples and our true shared history in this age of reconciliation.

“National Aboriginal Day will now be called National Indigenous Peoples Day which more properly reflects the fact that First Nations are Indigenous to these lands,” said Regional Chief Day. “Today, we remind all Canadians to read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action to get a better sense of our current relationship.”

This past week, Chiefs of Ontario held its annual All Ontario Chiefs Conference under the theme of “Determining Our Path: Stability for Future Generations.” Regional Chief Day says that understanding, and becoming educated on our true shared history between Canadians and First Nations should be at the core of this National Aboriginal Day.

“I am proud that all peoples living in Canada are coming together to celebrate the resiliency and strength of Indigenous peoples,” said Regional Chief Day. “Coming together is in the spirit and intent of our Treaties. We welcomed Europeans to these lands and we made treaties in good faith to share the lands. Today is a day to remember that we are all Treaty partners.”

Ontario Regional Chief Day will be celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day at home with family on the North Shore of Lake Huron. He will be attending local events, acknowledging the importance of family connection to treaty homelands.