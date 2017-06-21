Northeast Town planning now through municipal office

LITTLE CURRENT—The Northeast Town officially became its own planning authority earlier this year, meaning that any severance (consents), zoning or minor variances in the Northeast Town are now handled by town staff, with decisions made by council opposed to the Manitoulin Planning Board (MPB) (which the municipality is no longer a part of).

“The only big change in terms of planning is that Northeast Town residents (or landowners) come here, to the town office, now,” explained Northeast Town Clerk Pam Cress.

Ms. Cress said that residents are welcome to come to the office and have a conversation with her, or make an appointment if she is unavailable, to figure out if the project fits into the Official Plan or Provincial Policy Statement and what steps need to be taken such as filling out the appropriate form.

“I then take a period of time to review the application and make sure everything is in order,” explained Ms. Cress. “From there, a notice is advertised in the paper regarding the application for 20 days prior to the meeting. This is something new that we are doing. Before, the MPB would send a letter to any landowners within 120 metres from the property the application was concerning.”

Anyone with concerns or questions about the application is able to speak to Ms. Cress. The concerns are noted at the public meeting concerning the application or the individual is able to speak at the public meeting if they wish.

Council makes decisions on concerns at public planning meetings that are held on a need-to basis and advertised in advance.

Zoning application decisions are made at regularly scheduled council meetings.

“Following council’s decisions there is a 20 day appeal period,” added Ms. Cress.

The first public planning meeting was held earlier this month and was concerning four applications.

For more information about planning applications in the Northeast Town, call 705-368-3500.