Knox United Church Charity Golf Tournament drawing ever closer

ASSIGINACK—The 3rd annual Knox Charity Golf Tournament is coming together nicely and organizers are sure it will be another successful event.

The committee is hoping to surpass last year’s results of raising more than $11,500 to be shared equally between the Knox building fund and local charitable organizations. The committee reports that they are excited to have a second Hole in One sponsor, so in addition to the $10,000 cash prize sponsored by McDougall Fuels, they have a Side by Side worth over $11,000 courtesy of Nick’s Sales and Service in Espanola.

There is still time to sign up, so call Diane 705-859-2440 or Martin 705-377-4527 for tickets. The tournament takes place on Tuesday, July 11.