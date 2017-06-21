Construction underway on M’Chigeeng business centre

M’CHIGEENG—The official ground breaking ceremony for a new business development centre in M’Chigeeng took place last year and work is now well underway under the direction of contractor Rob Sheppard.

The new business development centre will have space available for lease, including space earmarked for the community’s long-anticipated grocery store. Although a client to operate the grocery store has not yet been selected, the band is working hard toward securing that cornerstone client.

Details on the development remain somewhat elusive. M’Chigeeng Ogimaa Linda Debassige has been unavailable for comment.