$2,500 in Fines for Bear Hunting Violations

An Espanola man has been fined a total of $2,500 for bear hunting violations.

Daniel Courtemanche pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for discharging a firearm across the travelled portion of a roadway and $1,000 for hunting big game without a licence. He also received a nine-month hunting suspension.

Court heard that on October 23, 2016, Courtemanche shot a small black bear in the community of Willisville, in Mongowin Township, without a black bear hunting licence. A joint Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and OPP investigation determined that Courtemanche had fired three shots from a high-powered rifle down and across a roadway.

Justice of the Peace Diane Lafleur heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Espanola, on June 8, 2017.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).