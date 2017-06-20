Linda Gaile Wright, daughter of the late Alice and George Wright, passed away peacefully at ARCH Sault Ste. Marie on June 14, 2017 at age 71. Dear sister of Ruby Cannard of Mindemoya, Maimie Sim husband Bill of Manitowaning and Betty Madahbee of Audnek Omni Kaning and sister-in-law Rhonda Wright of Sudbury. Predeceased by her siblings Don and Irene, Ivan and Phyllis, Reaola and Nick, Lyle, Lila and Harry, Tom and Doreen, Phyllis and Willard, Pearl and Glen, Frank, Bob Cannard and Eli Madahbee. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews, Aunt Doris Mickie of Little Current and especially her room mates and care givers at Community Living Algoma. Rested at Knox United Church in Manitowaning. Visiting was from 2 pm until 4 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Internment followed at Hilly Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ARCH Hospice in Sault Ste. Marie or Community Living Algoma would be appreciated. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.