Christopher Ronald Roy MacDonald of Hamilton passed away suddenly at his home on June 13, 2017 at the age of 48. Beloved husband of Sharon Moroz of Hamilton. Dear son of Rod and Joan (nee Van Horn) MacDonald of Nairn Centre. Loving father of Christopher Jr. of Hamilton and step-father to Marc Nadeau (partner Michael) of Kitchener, Mickey Nadeau (partner Michael ) of Hamilton. And step-grandfather of Cole and Tyler. Dear brother of Andrea MacDonald of Nairn Centre and Craig MacDonald of North Bay. Cherished and sadly missed by nephew Jack MacDonald. Also sadly missed by many other nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Funeral Service was in the Bourcier Funeral Home, Espanola on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 5 pm. Cremation to follow with interment of ashes in the Nairn Centre Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home, Espanola.