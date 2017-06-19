15 people charged; Illegal drugs seized, cash and firearms

SUDBURY, ON) – Several individuals face dozens of charges following a multi-jurisdiction investigation into illegal drug trafficking in northeastern Ontario.

Project STINTON was conducted over a six-month period by the OCEB Sudbury Unit in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Greater Sudbury Police Service and York Regional Police. Members from the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU Team), canine units, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit and Biker Enforcement Unit, tactical teams from York Regional Police Service, Greater Sudbury Police Service, RCMP and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service participated in executing 16 search warrants on June 15, 2017. The West Nipissing Police Service and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service also assisted with the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the project team combined to seize:

182 grams of cocaine;

66 grams of crack cocaine;

7,000 methamphetamine tablets;

700 grams of cannabis marihuana;

30 grams of “shatter” — a concentrated Cannabis Marihuana derivative;

$25,475.00 Canadian currency;

Ten non-restricted firearms;

Two Conducted Energy Weapons (i.e. Tasers – Prohibited weapons) – and five additional prohibited weapons;

Two vehicles as offence-related property; and,

Evidence linking members to the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club, and other offence-related property.

In addition, a search warrant was executed at an after-hours bar in Sudbury operated by members of the Hell’s Angels and evidence was seized in relation to illegal alcohol sales.

The offences include conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and weapons-related offences.

In all, police have charged 15 people with 78 offences relating to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) and the Criminal Code of Canada. (See attached PROJECT STINTON — ADDENDUM OF CHARGED PERSONS)

All but one of the accused persons have been released and are expected to appear at the Ontario Courts of Justice in Sudbury, Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake and North Bay over the next six weeks. The investigation continues.

LEARN MORE

The Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) has a mandate to work with its partners to facilitate the disruption and suppression of criminal enterprises, which affects the citizens of Ontario. OCEB provides members and operational support to investigations on a provincial, national, and international level, working in cooperation with law enforcement agencies from around the world.