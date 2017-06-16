Volunteers complete majority of Mindemoya ball field improvements

MINDEMOYA—Mindemoya and area volunteers were busy over the past couple of weeks getting a lot of the work completed to improve the Mindemoya baseball fields prior to this weekend’s Pearson Cup; work that is possible due to funding in the amount of $150,000 provided recently by the Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Greg Lockeyer, a member of the Pearson Cup tournament committee (who had spearheaded the project by getting local support and applying for the funding on behalf of the committee and the municipality of Central Manitoulin), told the Recorder on Tuesday that, “the work on the field is done, and the bases will be in before the weekend.”

As well, “the new dugout and covers are done, and all the protective plastic on the outfield fences have been replaced,” said Mr. Lockeyer. “We will be constructing the players’ benches starting tonight and on Wednesday we will be stretching the eight foot high screens in front of the dugouts.”

As for the new lighting that will be set up at both fields in Mindemoya, “we are still waiting for quotes and options,” said Mr. Lockeyer. He noted as well, “the outfield buildup (using top soil and clay and sod) of the fields will be done this fall.”