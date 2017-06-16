MICC crowns mixed tournament champions

GORDON—For the fourth time in the history of the Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC), the team of Gary and Annette MacDonald has won the mixed open tournament championship.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament was held at MICC this past Saturday and Sunday. In the second 18-hole round on Sunday, the MacDonald team shot a two under par 70 score to win the championship. They had been two strokes off the lead after the first round on Saturday (with a score of 77) standing in third place.

The final 36-hole score saw the MacDonalds taking the first flight with an overall score of 147, two strokes better than the (Todd and Maggie) Mazzucca team at 149.

In the second flight the Shelley Croft and Keith Rogerson team took first place with a score of 164 (84-80) with second place going to Gary and Norma Herhaff with a score of 170.

The third flight saw the team of Allison Coulam and Merle Idle take first place with a 36-hole score of 170, nine strokes better than the second place team of Patrick and Candice Crozier.

Dan Marois of the MICC board made presentations at the awards ceremony Sunday evening. “I would like to thank everyone for showing up for our tournament this weekend. I hope that you enjoyed yourself.”

“We would also like to thank Dave Carr and his grounds crew for having the course in great condition, Myrna Thomas and her clubhouse staff for their hospitality and service during the weekend,” said Mr. Marois. He also praised the many sponsors of prizes for the tournament, which included the Co-operators Insurance who provided a cash prize of $5,000 for the hole-in-one contest.

Special prizes were also handed out (for Saturday) for the longest drive, with Andy Recollet winning in the men’s division and the ladies’ division being won by Sara MacDonald. The prizes for closest to the hole were both won by members of the same team, with Arron Assinewai on the men’s side and Amy Debassige in the ladies’ division.