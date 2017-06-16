Gore Bay to present three lifetime achievement awards

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay will be recognizing the efforts of three of its residents to the town and Manitoulin Island with lifetime achievement awards. The awards will be presented during the Gore Bay-Gordon/Barrie Island Canada Day 150 celebrations July 1.

“At the town’s anniversary celebrations a couple of years ago, we presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Doug Smith, Jack McQuarrie, and in memory of my father (John Lane),” said Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane, on Monday.

“And now with this year being the 150th anniversary of Canada we will be presenting several community members with lifetime achievement awards for all their efforts to the town over the years,” said Mayor Lane. He explained one of the awards will be presented, “to Phyllis Smith for all her volunteer efforts during her time living in the town of Gore Bay.”

“Randy Thibault will be recognized for all the work he has done for the community, not just Gore Bay, but all of Manitoulin Island in the area of recreation, especially hockey and baseball,” continued Mayor Lane.

A Lifetime achievement award will also be presented (to family members of the late Renie Noble), said Mayor Lane. “Renie is being recognized with this award in respect of what she has done for people with development disabilities in Gore Bay and across Manitoulin Island. She was instrumental in the founding of the Flower of Hope School in Gore Bay, and the Hope Farm in Mindemoya, which is now Community Living Manitoulin. With her efforts she was instrumental in working to improve the lives of all these people across Manitoulin.”

At the official presentations Mayor Lane will be reading a profile of each of the recipients. The awards presentations will take place at 3 pm at the Gore Bay Community Hall on July 1, Canada Day.