Construction begins on new Central Manitoulin fire hall building

MINDEMOYA—Construction has now commenced for the new Central Manitoulin fire hall located in Mindemoya.

“The construction is coming along quite well,” stated Richard Stephens, mayor of the municipality of Central Manitoulin, on Thursday of last week. “It is starting to look like a building, the foundation is down and the walls are going up.”

As has been reported previously, a tender had been approved by Central Manitoulin council, accepting the bid from Sheppard Custom Building Limited for the construction of the new building.

Construction of the new Central Manitoulin fire hall is expected to completed by late this fall.

The new building is being constructed on Highway 542, on the property beside the Mindemoya Motel in Mindemoya.

The designs for the new fire hall provided for a 46 foot by 105 foot (total of 4,830 square feet) exterior dimensions for the building, which will be a pre-engineered steel building frame designed in accordance with the Ontario Building Code 2012 as a Post-Disaster building. It will include an energy efficient structural insulated wall and roof panels, have a three (fire) truck capacity, and is barrier free accessible throughout.

As well, the fire hall will have energy efficient LED lighting throughout (dark sky compliant exterior lighting), an emergency decontamination shower, automatic gas detection/ventilation system, and a vehicle exhaust system.