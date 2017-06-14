Rainbow District School Board honours excellence at annual awards celebration

SUDBURY—The Rainbow District School Board paid tribute to dedicated employees and community partners on Tuesday, June 6 with the presentation of Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Co-Curricular Program, the Community Partnership Award, Awards for Excellence, the Go Green Globe Awards, the Barbara Konarek Memorial Award and the William N. Roman Teacher of the Year Award. Employees with 25 and 35 years of service were also recognized. Among those recipients was Little Current Public School’s Sherri Toope and Charles C. McLean Public School’s Dayle Wright.

“With the presentation of these awards, we continue a rich tradition of honouring excellence in Rainbow Schools,” said Board Chair Doreen Dewar. “We are proud of our employees and community partners for their commitment. On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate all award recipients for their outstanding achievement.”

“The contributions of our individual award recipients vary, but they all have one thing in common,” said Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “They are dedicated employees and dynamic educational partners who go above and beyond the call of duty to reach minds and touch hearts in our schools and the communities that we serve.”

Rainbow District School Board Chair Doreen Dewar and Director of Education Norm Blaseg presented the awards.

As a Special Education Resource Teacher, Sherri Toope works with students in all grades, providing programming and support to best meet their needs. Drawing on the expertise of a wide array of special education services, from speech and language pathologists to occupational therapists, she ensures recommendations are implemented. She also builds partnerships with parents and professionals, including First Nations communities, to maximize student success. Students know that Sherri Toope is their biggest advocate, and they respond to her kind, firm and flexible approach with respect. Always open to new and better ways of working with students, Sherri Toope embraces professional learning and is eager to implement innovative teaching strategies. Her knowledge of student learning, special education, programming techniques, and behaviour management, coupled with her strong interpersonal skills and ability to adapt to change, make her an ideal candidate for an Award for Excellence.

As the secretary/administrative assistant at Charles C. McLean Public School for the past 33 years, Dayle Wright not only performs the many duties included in her job description, she also helps to coordinate all special events and makes sure everyone has what they need to be successful. She is a nurse, a counsellor and a friend. She wipes away tears, caringly applies bandages, orders food and supplies, and keeps the school running smoothly. Charles C. McLean’s greatest champion, she knows how to make sure the students, the staff and the school all have their moment to shine. She works tirelessly in the background, and is never comfortable being in the spotlight, even when it is so well deserved. “Just ask Dayle!” is commonly heard at the school, as she is the go-to person for everything and anything. Her amazing organizational skills and accommodating demeanor are highly regarded and respected.