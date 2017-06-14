Manitoulin Transport donates $50K towards health centre cardiac equipment campaign

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Transport and the Douglas A. Smith Family Foundation have donated a total gift of $50,000 ($25,000 each from the Foundation and Company) to help Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) launch a new fundraising effort.

“Manitoulin Transport continues to partner with and support the efforts of MHC, and we are so very grateful for this latest example of our relationship with them,” said Derek Graham, MHC’s President and CEO. “Both the Company and the Smith Family have been very helpful and generous whenever MHC has had a need, and their efforts to help lead this new campaign out of the gate is very much appreciated.”

Representing Manitoulin Transport and the Foundation for the presentation were Doug and Jeff Smith. “We are happy to be part of MHC’s endeavour, and we recognize the need for state-of-the-art cardiac monitoring equipment at both hospital sites. Our hope is that by providing this gift that it will not only help move MHC towards the goal, but that it may also encourage other patrons to come forward and join in the effort,” said Jeff Smith.

MHC is purchasing cardiac telemetry monitoring equipment, which is used to provide remote continuous monitoring of the heart’s rhythm functions. The information at the bedside is sent to a central computer station, where it can be monitored, stored, printed, or sent electronically for consultation with specialists. The goal is to raise $350,000 in support of the purchase total.