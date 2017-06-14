Manitoulin Sea Cadets shine at 13th annual review

LITTLE CURRENT—The 348 Manitoulin Cadets Corps had its 13th annual review on Sunday and received many praises from both the reviewing party and family and friends who were present to see the cadets progress over the last year.

Sea Cadet Band Officer Naval Cadet Sylvain Boucher was the ceremony master of ceremonies and welcomed everyone in attendance.

“Hello, bonjour, aanii, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon on behalf of the commanding officer Lieutenant (Navy) Maggie King Roi, the staff and cadets of 348 Manitoulin Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps welcome you to the 13th annual review,” said NCdt Boucher.

The corps marched in led by Coxswain Chief Petty Officer First Class (CPO1) Rebecca McDonald. CPO1C McDonald then dressed off the corps and prepared for the opening colours, followed by the singing and playing of O Canada and a minute of silence for past and present members of the Canadian Forces.

This year’s reviewing team included Reviewing Officer PO1C (retired) Peter Fletcher, commanding officer of 348 Manitoulin Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps Lt. (Navy) Maggie King Roi, Manitoulin Navy League Brach President Bob Jewell and Ontario Navy League representative Henry Wall.

“PO1C Fletcher enlisted in the military in April of 1962 and received basic training at HMCS Cornwallis and communications training at HMCS Gloucester,” said NCdt Boucher. “He had many postings during his career including HMCS Churchchill in 1963, HMCS Gatineau in 1965, HMCS Coverdale in 1968, CFS Gander in 1971, CFS Inuvik in 1974, Echo Squadron at CFB Kingston in 1981 and CFS Masset in 1986. He also served five tours of isolation posting at CFA Alert and retired in Kingston in 1987.”

Mr. Fletcher and his wife Jane moved to Gore Bay in 1993 where he got involved with the Manitoulin North Shore Naval Veterans Association, serving a term as president. He is also the president of the Kagawong Cenotaph Committee.

The corps were inspected by the reviewing officer and party.

Prior to the drill without arms demonstration team, NCdt Boucher noted that the drill is normally open to the more senior cadets, but this year junior cadets were encouraged to join. The team performed standing and marching drill movements and even a fun choreographed drill to the song ‘Cha-Cha Slide’ by Mr. C The Slide Man.

The second display was from the band. “This year the band had the pleasure of playing for the residents at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor,” said NCdt Boucher. “We also introduced some new instruments, the glockenspiel or bells and cymbals thanks to the generous donation by the Little Current Lions Club and the Manitoulin Navy League Branch. The band will now march on led by our drum major CPO2 Alexis French, who is currently a Laurentian University Student and has been travelling every week back and forth from Sudbury to Manitoulin to complete her final year of cadets. Now that’s dedication.”

The 348 Manitoulin Band drumline included: on the bass drum, third year band member CPO2 Nick Harper; on cymbals and new to the band, leading Seaman Morgan O’Brien; on first snare and also new to the band, Leading Seaman Dayna Beauchamp; and on second snare Master Seaman Christopher Gillespie.

“We are very fortunate to have in our corps a piper, PO1 Ben McDonald,” said NCdt Boucher. “This summer he will be attending Blackdown Summer Camp at CFB Borden to continue training in music.”

Also in the band this year: on first soprano, PO2 Abby Harper; on second soprano, PO1 Class Miranda MacKay; on mellophone, PO2 Von Clayton; and playing the bells this year, Master Seaman Amanda Gillespie.

“This year, our Marksmanship Team re-established their dominance by taking gold in the team competition held in Sudbury in February,” said NCdt Boucher. “In addition, PO1 Miranda Mackay earned a silver medal in the individuals open category. PO2 Abby Harper earned a bronze medal in the junior category. Under the leadership of Marksmanship Coach Acting Sub LT Tara Pascoe, the team captain CPO2 Nick Harper and new members, Leading Seaman Dayna Beauchamp and Darwin Wood continued a Manitoulin marksmanship tradition and captured gold for the eighth year out of the past nine.”

CPO2 Harper gave a demonstration of his marksmanship skills, followed by the presentation of awards.

The first award was the Lieutenant Commander Roger Szydziak Outstanding First Year Cadet Award. This award is for the demonstration of proficiency in dress, deportment, drill and self-discipline. CI Tina Boucher presented the award to Master Seaman Taylor Smith.

The Manitoulin Navy League Branch Outstanding Second Year Cadet award was presented by Naval Cadet Tina Davidson to Master Seaman Lauren MacKay. The award is for demonstration of proficiency in dress, deportment, drill and self-discipline.

PO2 Vonn Clayton was the Manitoulin Navy League Branch Outstanding Third Year Cadet Award recipient. Naval Cadet Sylvain Boucher presented the award.

The Outstanding Fourth Year Cadet award was presented by Acting Sub-lieutenant Tara Pascoe to PO1 Miranda MacKay.

The Commanding Officer Outstanding Fifth Year Cadet Award was presented by 348 Manitoulin Commanding Officer Lt(Navy) Maggie King Roi to CPO2 Chief Petty Nick Harper.

The Most Improved Cadet Award was presented by Norm Duffy to Master Seaman Jadon Pearson.

“The George Bury Memorial award is in honour of Little Current resident and supporter of the cadets, Retired Colonel George Bury was a veteran of World War II,” explained NCdt Boucher. “Mr. Bury was a true gentleman and a positive influence not only with the corps but in the Manitoulin Community as well. The George Bury Memorial Award is presented to the cadet who exemplifies the Latin phrase ‘Fidus Amicus’ which means ‘a true friend’.”

The award was presented by Mr. Bury’s daughter Sue Morin and Lt (Navy) Maggie King Roi to CP02 Alexis French.

The Top Marksmanship Award goes to the cadet who consistently achieved the top score in both practice and competition. Marksmanship coach, Acting Sub Lieutenant Tara Pasco, presented the award to CPO2 Nick Harper.

“The Ed Kift Esprit de Corps award is a special award,” said NCdt Boucher. “The selection is done by secret ballot by the cadets themselves. This award goes to the cadet that significantly contributes to the feeling of pride, fellowship, and loyalty shared by the Cadets at 348 Manitoulin.”

The award was presented by the late Mr. Kift’s wife Judy Kift, escorted by Lt(NL) Maggie King Roi, to CPO1 Rebecca MacDonald.

PO1 Tim VanVolkinburg was the recipient of the Bryan Chapelle Outstanding Citizenship Award which goes to the cadet who is a good citizen and who strives to make a worthwhile contribution that benefits the country as a whole and not just themselves. The award was presented by OPP Staff Sgt. Kevin Webb.

The female and male proficiency award goes to cadets who have demonstrated excellent qualities of leadership by influencing cadet behaviour so as to accomplish a mission in the manner desired by a leader. The awards were presented by Manitoulin Sea Cadet Executive Officer Lt(N) Denis Blake and Manitoulin Sea Cadet and past commanding officer Carmen Laidley to CPO2 Alexis French and CPO2 Nick Harper.

“The Aging Out Award goes to cadets who have turned 19 years of age in 2017 and will be completing their cadet career,” said NCdt Boucher. “These two cadets are now attending Laurentian University and we wish them the best of luck.”

The awards were presented by Comrade Jeff Marshall to CPO2 Alexis French and retired CPO1 Bradley Sayyae by his grandfather Doug Mitchell.

“It also a tradition at the corps to present cadets who turned 19-years-old a pewter mug with their name, corps name and career date engraved,” explained NCdt Boucher. “These two cadets have earned this mug as they turn 19 years of age this year. Congratulation to the both of them.”

The cadet Service Medal is presented to a cadet who has dedicated four or more years of service to The Royal Canadian Sea Cadets. President of the Manitoulin Navy League Branch Bob Jewell and Ontario Navy League representative Henry Wall presented the award to PO1 Miranda Mackay.

The Legion Medal of Excellence is given to a cadet in recognition for individual endeavour’s in citizenship which meet or enhance the aims and objectives of the cadet movement. This year there were two recipients. The first medal was presented by Branch 177 of the Royal Canadian Legion Little Current President Debbie Menard to PO1 Tim VanVolkingburg. The second Legion Medal of Excellence was presented by Don Watson from Branch 514 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Gore Bay to CPO1 Rebecca MacDonald.

Leading Seaman Dayna Beauchamp was presented the Most Improved Bandsman Award by NCdt Boucher and Little Current Lions Club President Bruce Burnett. The award is given to a cadet who has demonstrated great learning capacity in a short time.

The Top Bandsman Award was presented by the band officer Naval Cadet Tina Davidson and Little Current Lions Club president Bruce Burnett to the cadet who demonstrated a clear understanding of music theory and band drill as well as leading and instructing other band members: PO2 Abby Harper.

The Scholarship Award by the Kagawong Cenotaph Committee is awarded to a cadet who will begin their post secondary education. This year’s award was given to Retired CPO1 Bradley Sayyae and CPO1 Rebecca Macdonald, presented by Peter Fletcher.

CPO1 Rebecca MacDonald received the top Outstanding Cadet Award, which is presented to the cadet who best exemplify the cadet movement—has excelled in drill, dress, deportment and leadership skills and is the most outstanding Sea Cadet in the Manitoulin Corps. The award was presented by Northeast Town Councillor Dawn Orr.

Shadow boxes were also presented by Retired CPO1 Andrew Blake and Ontario Navy League Representative Henry Wall to CPO1 Rebecca MacDonald and Retired CPO1 Bradley Sayyae who have achieved every rank in the sea cadet program.

The last award of the day was the Lord Strathcona Trust Fund Medal. It is the highest award which can be bestowed upon a cadet in recognition of exemplary Performance in Physical and military training. Mr. Fletcher presented the award to this year’s recipient, CPO2 Alexis French.

Wayne Golden presented a British Commonwealth Volunteer Service Star for her year’s of service with the cadets to Lieutenant (Navy) Maggie King Roi.

Lieutenant (N) Maggie King Roi presented Manitoulin Sea Cadet Executive Officer Lt(N) Denis Blake with a Commemorative Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee Medal, marking his 12 years with the cadets.

“Lt. Blake is retiring after 12 years with the cadets,” said Lt. King Roi. “He has served the cadets in many ways and has been a mentor and a valued advisor.”

Speeches from the reviewing party concluded the review ceremony.

Mr. Fletcher acknowledged the dedication of the cadets and the support of their friends and family. He also commended them on their hard work and their “excellent” performance.

“You should be very proud of all the work you have done,” said Mr. Fletcher.

Mr. Jewell and Mr. Wall also commended the cadets on their hard work.

Lt. King Roi read a letter from Algoma Manitoulin MPP Carol Hughes who sent her regrets for not being able to attend the review, followed by her own comments.

“Thank you everyone for coming out today to celebrate the achievements of the cadets,” said Lt. King Roi. “They have all worked hard to get here today and I am proud of your achievement, discipline and dedication.”