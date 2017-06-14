In loving memory of Diana V. Pitfield (nee Dufty), 77 years, who passed peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at sunrise surrounded by so much love at Pioneer Manor. Beloved wife of William “Bill” Pitfield. Loving mother of Terrie (Christine), James (Joelle), Ted (April) and Susan. Cherished grandmother of Jake, Doug, Chelsey and Carter. Dear daughter of Albert Dufty and Fernande Moreau (nee Houle) and raised by her stepfather Joseph Moreau all predeceased. Dear sister of Betty Decaire (Bob) both predeceased, Nancy Beausoleil (Raymond), John Moreau (Sue predeceased) and Danny predeceased (Doreen). Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Diana started her career as a seamstress in Southern Ontario before moving on to Arrow Wood lodge in Port Severn. After meeting her beloved husband William, they moved to Killarney to start a family business together. Along with being self-employed and raising a family, she became the famous Brown Owl of Killarney, who taught Brownies for 30 years. Always taking time to help others, she volunteered countless hours for the Canadian Cancer Society and the Catholic Women’s League. Diana was a most devoted mother and loved her family more than anything. She had the kindest soul and touched many lives. She loved to dance, spend time in her flower gardens, and cuddle her dogs. No words can describe the emptiness in our hearts, it’s such a profound loss.To Susan, who was at her side from the beginning and provided Mom with unconditional love and support until the very end, we are forever grateful for your selfless act of love. A special thank you to those at Pioneer Manor (too many to name) whose loving care and compassion will be forever remembered. As per Diana’s request, there will be no funeral visitation or service. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home.