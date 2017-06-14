Assiginack Council Notes

Council comments

Councillor Leslie Fields told her counterparts that she had spent the day at Assiginack racetrack the day before helping with the annual track and field events. She commended public works for getting the track organized for the kids to use for their races—a first-time coordination.

Councillor Fields also noted that St. Paul’s Anglican Church is hosting a Canada Day celebration which will include a short history session with Manitowaning historian Dave Smith based on the lyrics to ‘O Canada.’

Mayor Paul Moffatt pointed out that the church has been there since before Confederation.

Accounts for payment

Council approved the following accounts for payment: general, $165,712.78; and payroll, $19,842.33.

Heritage Market

Council reviewed a request from Debajehmujig Storytellers asking for use of the new park at the corner of Arthur and Queen Streets to add on to the popular Heritage Market found Fridays on the Assiginack Museum grounds.

“We would also like to request some assistance from your summer student program to help with the setup and strike down for the park area and the Assiginack Museum,” wrote Audrey Wemigwans, cultural liaison for Debajehmujig Storytellers.

CAO Alton Hobbs told council that the park isn’t ready yet, nor is there enough space to accommodate a market, suggesting that Debajehmujig utilize the space at the information booth for this year and then re-visit the park option next summer.

Councillors Moggy and Fields questioned why the need for another spot when the museum spot seemed to suit their needs just fine.

Councillor Fields also questioned the need for a summer student. “What about the wwoofers?” she asked, referencing the world-wide opportunities on organic farms (WWOOF) movement that Debajehmujig utilizes for their organic growing activities.

Council questioned why the vendors couldn’t oversee their own setup and take down rather than relying on a summer student.

“Hopefully, they’ll promote it enough that they’ll get people,” the mayor said.

Changes to Tenancies Act

Mr. Hobbs walked council through the proposed changes to the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006 that will turn municipalities into rental maintenance standards overseers.

Bill 204, the Promoting Affordable Housing Act, 2016 is an omnibus Bill that proposes to harmonize the system of local and provincial enforcement by ending provincial enforcement of residential rental maintenance standards. Enforcement responsibility would be transferred to remaining municipalities that do not have complete property standards bylaws. Municipalities would assume enforcement responsibilities on July 1, 2018.

Mr. Hobbs noted that Assiginack currently has bylaws dealing with property outside, but not inside, explaining that the Chief Building Official will have to respond to any complaints the municipality receives about issues inside or outside.

Councillor Fields said those complaints will likely come in faster as it becomes easier to complain. Mr. Hobbs agreed.

New livestock evaluator appointed

Assiginack has hired Tom Hughson as its new municipal investigator/livestock evaluator as per the Ontario Wildlife Damage Compensation Program.

May 16 Council comments

Council had many positive comments regarding the Hilly Grove Cemetery and its maintenance. Councillor Hugh Moggy noted that he even had a comment from an out-of-towner who said that they should be proud of their cemetery.

Councillor Moggy also had positive comments regarding the docking facilities and ramps within the municipality.

2017-18 arena rates

Council reviewed a staff report recommending a two percent increase to the hourly ice rental rates for the 2018-18 season to help offset the operating cost of the arena. The last approved increase to these rates was before the 2015-16 season—a 2.11 percent increase.

Staff also recommend that there be no increase to the public skating rates for children, but a small increase to the family pass.

The new rates are as follows: private users, $99.50; youth organizations (minor hockey, etc.), $76.50; youth rate, 18 and under, $50. The new rate for a season family pass is $70.

“I think they’re reasonable (rates) and have to go up to cover costs,” said Councillor Leslie Fields.

Councillor Moggy asked how Assiginack’s rates compare cross-Island. Mr. Hobbs said they are “middle of the pack.”

Councillor Fields said the $50 youth rate has been greatly appreciated by the community.

2018-19 marina rates

Council also reviewed a staff report on the 2017-18 marina rates.

Will Beck, marina manager, explained that the daily rate should stay the same, but the seasonal rate should increase from $20/ft. to $25/ft. for no services and from $25/ft. to $30/ft. for services.

He said he feels the weekly rate is high and suggested lowering the rate from $5/ft. and $7/ft. for services to $4/ft. and $6/ft., respectively.

Mr. Becks also suggested lowering the pump-out fee from $12 to $10.

He also suggested leaving the daily launch fee of $5 as is, but said he felt it should apply to all users.

“Is everyone charged $5?” Councillor Moggy asked.

Mr. Hobbs said staff recommends installing an “honour box” for ramp users.

Councillor Moggy insisted that everyone should pay the $5, ratepayer or not, noting that at least 20 people used the ramp the weekend before.

Mr. Hobbs noted that the marina will be fully staffed this summer.

“What is the real cost to the township that we can’t offer this?” Councillor Fields asked.

Councillor Moggy responded that there is a $46,000 a year cost to run the marina.

Mr. Hobbs suggested looking at a seasonal rate and a better definition of who is a ratepayer.

Councillor Brenda Reid said asking people to pay into an honour box is “never going to happen. I don’t understand how you’re ever going to collect.”

Councillor Moggy said that while the marina is staffed, people should be paying a ramp fee.

Assiginack has chosen to go with an honour box system.