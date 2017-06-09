Right to the Point

Live music will fill the air during Canada Day celebrations

GORE BAY—If it’s great live music that you are craving, the Gore Bay and Gordon Barrie Island’s Canada Day July 1 150th celebration will certainly fit this bill.

The day will be jam-packed with all kinds of events and activities for people of all age to see and do in downtown Gore Bay.

Prior to the spectacular rib dinner being held from 5 to 6:30 pm in the downtown area, at the beer gardens, live music will start early in the afternoon. From 1 to 4 pm The Uppers will take to the stage to perform, followed by another local band, Double Barrel from 4 to 7 pm.

From 7 until 9 pm the Hardwood Boys will take the stage, while Dave Southwood will continue the live music entertainment starting at 9 pm and continuing until 10 pm.

From 10 pm to 1 am music will be provided by D.J. Deanna Smith.

Mss runner fares very well against best in province

M’CHIGEENG—Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs runner James Scott competed against the best in Ontario, faring very well at the OFSAA championships held June 1-3 in Belleville.

Mr. Scott finished in 22nd spot in the senior boys 800 metre race, smashing his own qualifying time with a time of two minutes two seconds.

In his 1,500 metre race Mr. Scott placed 23rd from among all the Ontario runners, with a time of four minutes 16 seconds.