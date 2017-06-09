The Olde General Store opens in Meldrum Bay

MELDRUM BAY—For the owners of The Olde General Store in Meldrum Bay, returning to the community is like returning home.

“My family has been in the community for a long, long time,” said Dave Vien, who along with his wife Dawn are the new owners of the business, which officially opened last month. “My great grandmother lived in Meldrum Bay in the early 1900s.” The couple originally hails from Grimsby.

“I’ve been coming to Meldrum Bay since I was about six-months-old,” stated Mr. Vien.

As for their business, “we’re going to be open seasonally,” Mr. Vien told the Recorder. He and his wife bought an old bed and breakfast building in the community in 2009 and converted it into their home where they plan to live when the store is open

The Olde General Store will carry foods like bread, milk, eggs, ice cream, pop, candy and other grocery items needed by their customers. There is also souvenirs and gifts, and in the next few weeks the store will be able to sell beer and liquor.

“We also have a glass bottom kayak rentals, which is something different to have here. Especially for those people who are interested all the shipwrecks in the area,” continued Mr. Vien. “We offer a propane exchange program, and sell ice as well. And we will also be accommodating campers, with supplies and selling camp fire wood.”

Mr. Vien and his wife Dawn will run the business along with their son Isaac, and Mr. Vien’s sister-in-law Melissa Bellinato.

“We just opened (this past weekend),” said Mr. Vien. “We have applied for an AGCO licence so this will be operational the last week in June. He noted the business will be open until the Labour Day weekend. “We are also going to open up during the annual rifle hunt on Manitoulin the third week of November.”

The store is open Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.