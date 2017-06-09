C.C. McLean athletes finish in top three at Track and Field competition

GORE BAY—Charles C. McLean Public School elementary school athletes performed extremely well at the annual R.E. Gibson Memorial elementary track and field meet held at Laurentian University in Sudbury.

Leading the way for C.C. McLean was Trent Bell, who placed first in his 1,500 metre and 800 metre races for Grade 7 boys. Nathan Temple, who finished in first place in the Grade 8 boys shot put with a throw of 10.55 metres and Sophie Hietkamp, who tied for first place overall with two other athletes in the Grade 7 girls’ division. She finished first in the Grade 7 girls’ high jump.

Not to be outdone, Malia Leighton finished first in the Grade 8 girls’ high jump competition. She also ran a strong 150 metres race (changed from 200 metres for the Canada 150 celebrations), crossing the finish line in second place.

Rory Dearing placed third in the Grade 8 boys’ high jump.

Overall, Nathan Temple and Rory Dearing placed ninth and tenth respectively among the Grade 8 boys. Ayriell Nodecker and Malia Leighton placed fifth and second overall respectively, in the Grade 8 girls’ category.

A mixture of wind, rain, cold temperatures, sunshine, mist and clouds did not affect the competition which included 325 Grade 7 and 8 students from 16 elementary schools.