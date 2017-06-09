Annual Decoration Day ceremonies celebrated at Manitoulin District Cenotaph

SPRING BAY—The annual Decoration Day ceremonies were held at the Manitoulin Island District Cenotaph this past Sunday and as is the case every year it is an emotional, but uplifting, event for all who take part.

The opening is always something that those who see it will never forget. Parade Marshal John Baker led the veterans, colour guard, Legion members, members of the Manitoulin Island Sea Cadets, Sudbury and District Pipe Band, the Sergeant Charles A. Golden Veterans Rifle Team and others in the parade to the cenotaph.

After the parade was in position, the Parade Marshal turned the parade over to Comrade Roy Eaton, master of ceremonies, who welcomed everyone in attendance.

The opening prayer was provided by Royal Canadian Legion Branch Reverend (retired) Erwin Thompson. “God and Creator of all creation we gather here on these sacred grounds for all cultures that have contributed to making this country Canada on its 150th anniversary so respected throughout the world. We respect each culture and acknowledge their contribution, especially the First Nation people who have called this land home for thousands of years.”

“I would like to introduce a young lady who will be singing O’Canada here today,” said Mr. Eaton, in introducing, “Sadie Hardy, who is four-years-old and is the granddaughter of Carrie Lewis, the former president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514.”

After Ms. Hardy’s performance Mr. Eaton remarked, “we’ve had many sing renditions of O’ Canada but that was the most special yet.”

“I welcome all of you for your attendance here today to pay your respects to all those men and women who have served in times of war and peace,” said Mr. Eaton. “A number of you have come a long distance to be with us and I particularly welcome WWII veterans Allan Tustian and Blair Sullivan from Branch 177 in Little Current and Bill MacKnight from Branch 76 Sudbury.”

“Each year, Branch 177 Little Current and Branch 514, Western Manitoulin, alternate hosting this special day to pay homage to the men and women who served in our country’s forces and those of our allies. Through their courage and sacrifice, these men and women have helped to ensure that we live in freedom and peace, while also fostering the same around the world.”

Mr. Eaton explained, “on September 15, 1921 over 2,000 people gathered near here for the unveiling and dedication of a new memorial to the veterans of the First World War. The original monument consisted of a soldier carved from white marble imported from Italy standing upon a stone base. It was located in the centre of the highway just north of us.”

Mr. Eaton told the story of how in 1959 a car collided with the monument destroying both the statue and the monument. This led to the construction of the beautiful new Manitoulin Island Cenotaph in place today.

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha acknowledged everyone on hand for the Decoration Day service especially the veterans who gave so much to keep our country safe, and the young people in attendance. He also bade greetings from Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes, who was unable to attend the service.

Comrade Tom Hywarren, First Deputy District Commander, gave greetings from the Legion District H officers. And he congratulated Legion Branches 514 and 177 for their continued support of the service. He also relayed information on the first Decoration Day ceremonies, and how the ceremonies are held in respect to all our veterans who have served. “We will remember them,” he said.

Comrade Flora Wilson Chartrand, 2nd deputy Zone H3 Commander said that earlier in the day she was lamenting how it was raining and cold. “And then I realized I was being very selfish. I thought, ‘what about all our veterans who had to endure rain, cold and much more; some of who never made it home, or were able to sleep at home’.”

“I’m here show respect those veterans who lost their lives, those who survived, and those who are still serving our country,” said Ms. Chartrand.

Joe Laford, representing aboriginal veterans and the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising, said, “I feel honoured to be here today to represent the UCCM and all our veterans.” He read off a list of all veterans from Sheshegwaning. World War One, John Bell, Michael M. Cada, William Cook, Paul Cada Sr. Daniel L. Neganiwina, Eli Louis Neganawah, Isaac Neganewinah, Albert Niganiwina, Henry Niganiwina Thomas Niganiwina; Korean War, Wilfred Rene Cada; WWII, Dominic Antoine, Dominic Bell, Alfred L. Cada, Arnold Angus Cada, Paul John Cada jr. Wilfred Rene Cada, Albert Niganiwina, Daniel Sampson, Steven Sampson, Peter Shinos, Theodore G. Simon, Royal Toboyant; and Vietnam War, Joseph C.A. Endanawas.

The Bugler and Piper Petty Officer 1st class Miranda MacKay and Petty Officer 2nd Class, Abbie Harper moved into position, followed by the parade attention, the Last Post by Bugler MacKay, two minutes of silence, the Lament and ‘Amazing Grace’ by Pipe Major Stewart Gagan.

The Act of Remembrance was read by Comrade Roy Eaton, followed by the Sergeant Charles A. Golden Veterans Rifle Team salute.

The wreath laying ceremony, which included members of the Manitoulin Sea Cadets as escorts, included Silver Star representative Rhea Woods; federal government, Donald Watson; Member of Provincial Parliament Michael Mantha; Canadian Armed Forces Navy Lieutenant Dennis Blake; District H Comrade Tom Hywarren; first deputy commander Zone H-3 Comrade Commander Flora Wilson Chartrand; aboriginal veterans Joe Laford; Branch 514 past president Carrie Lewis; Branch 177 President Debbie Menard; Branch 177 Ladies Auxiliary past president Noreen Parkinson; Manitoulin North Shore Naval veterans Claire Chapelle, escort Bryan Chapelle; Merchant Navy Bryan Chapelle; Manitoulin Detachment OPP Sgt. (retired) Don Watson; Manitoulin Masons of Doric Lodge #455 Bro. Mike Terry, Sudbury Shrine Club Nobles Bill MacKnight escorted by president Nels Conroy; Haweater Unit of the Sudbury Shrine Club-Noble Ed Elchyshen, escort Noble Ted Taylor; Children of Manitoulin Sadie Hardy escort past president Branch 514 Comrade Carrie Lewis. After the ceremonies the parade marched to Memorial Gardens where Lieutenant (N) Maggie King, took part in laying a wreath at the Women’s Memorial.

Prior to the end of the ceremony, a very special award was presented. Comrade Tom Hywarren told the gathering that just a few weeks later Roy Eaton had received a lifetime member in the RCL.

“Today l have the honour of presenting Roy with a Queen’s Sapphire Jubilee Medal, in commemoration of the Queen’s 65 years at the helm,” Comrade Hywarren said.

The medal is engraved with Mr. Eaton’s name, and notes his service in the Armed Forces Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineer branch.