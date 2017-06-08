Update: Driver charged with failure to remain at collision

(CHELMSFORD, ON) –On May 25, 2017 at 2:27 p.m. Sudbury Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a fail to remain collision on Highway (HWY) 144 at Edward Ave. in Chelmsford. A pedestrian was struck while crossing the HWY and suffered minor injuries. The vehicle responsible is described as a light blue minivan with a cracked windshield. The driver is described as being male, between 40-50 years of age with grey hair and a grey beard. The driver spoke briefly with the pedestrian before leaving the scene.

The OPP would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance.

As a result of the OPP investigation a 66 year old male from Chelmsford has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Highway Traffic Act.