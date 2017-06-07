A women’s Circle of Hope during and after your cancer journey

‘You are not alone­––others have felt the same way as you’

To the Expositor:

How often do you hear the word cancer mentioned? Has it happened to you or your family member or friends? I am sure that it has. What did you think? What did you do? What did you say?

If it was you, do you keep horrible thoughts to yourself? Or are they positive hopeful thoughts? Do you want to cope with a cancer diagnosis alone and just go about your daily business as usual when it is not usual? Or do you reach out and share with a trusted friend or family? Do you check the internet to see what it says about your type of cancer?

Do you really talk truthfully about how you really feel or do you bottle it up and keep those thoughts to yourself because you are afraid of upsetting your family or friends? Don’t be afraid–if you can talk about true feelings with someone, it does not seem half as bad. Regardless of how bleak the diagnosis seems to sound to you–sharing helps. You are not alone–others have felt the same way as you, they have been through it too. They have suggestions–what helped them. No it will never be the same again but you can go on with your new normal life. You can still seize the day and enjoy it.

We the women’s Circle of Hope support group are here for you. In confidence we share our stories, our hopes and fears, our dreams. We find strength from each other. The group started in 1994 specifically for women with breast cancer. In 2000 it was found that there was a need for support for women with other cancers. The group is now open to any woman with cancer.

Our next meeting is Sunday, June 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Kagawong Anglican church on the bay. We would love to see you. Email or phone for more information Mary Buie, mary@buie.ca or 705-210-0733 or Ciann Strickland 705-282-7197 or seeds24joy@gmail.com.

Mary Buie

Kagawong