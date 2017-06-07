The Trough eatery opens in Little Current

Brew pub offers unique culinary creations

LITTLE CURRENT—Jason Heaton and Dezi Olivier have teamed up to open The Trough, a new brew pub located on the patio of the Manitoulin Brewing Company (MBC) in Little Current.

“We’re both from Sudbury but have had camps on Manitoulin for years,” explained Mr. Olivier. “Jason owns the Gastro Pub in Sudbury and I own the Plaza Hotel. We are always trying new beers and started selling MBC brews in our businesses.”

Mr. Olivier and Mr. Heaton soon got to know MBC owners Blair Hagman and Nishin Meawasige who asked if either restaurant owner could recommend someone who owned a food truck for the brewery.

“I said I didn’t but we would buy one,” laughed Mr. Heaton.

“We worked with Northern RV who made a custom food truck for us,” added Mr. Olivier. “It was a pretty involved process, but we wanted to get it right.”

Mr. Olivier’s family has owned the Plaza Hotel since 1979 and he and his brother have operated it for the past 22 years. Mr. Heaton is a Red Seal chef with 25 years experience who has owned the Gastro Pub for the past six years.

“We wanted to use our experience to create something unique—we wanted to be different from the other restaurants on the Island,” said Mr. Olivier. “We aren’t a traditional food truck—we think of The Trough as more of an eatery or a brew pub.”

“We have come up with a pretty good menu, with most of our offerings all made in-house using real ingredients,” said Mr. Heaton. “Our pulled pork, for instance, is smoked and then slow cooked over night. We want to do everything the right way.”

“We are passionate about food and are making everything from scratch for the most part,” added Mr. Olivier.

The pair will be making weekly specials utilizing the smoker such as smoked ribs, brisket and whitefish.

“We will be using MBC beer in our wing sauce and rib sauce and some of our specials,” said Mr. Heaton. “We will also be doing special three course dinners on the patio with MBC beer pairings.”

Some of The Trough menu items include: kickin’ chicken poutine, crispy chicken, bacon, tomato, kickin’ spicy buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing on their seasoned shoestring fries; pickled pig poutine, bacon, smoked pulled pork, smoked sauce, diced pickles and a blonde ale barbecue sauce; Canadian Mountie burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, topped with poutine; loaded philly sandwiched; wings (the same award winning recipe from the Gastro Pub); fried chicken; lemon panko fish; and candied bacon grilled cheese.

There are also desserts such as donut holes and smores poutine: funnel cake fries, marshmallows, warm nutella and caramel sauce.

The Trough also offers gluten free buns.

“We have been getting rave reviews from customers, which is great,” said Mr. Olivier. “We’re glad everyone is enjoying the menu.”

From now until June 12, The Trough will be open daily from 11 am to 7 pm. Starting June 12 The Trough will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

The Trough is located next to the Manitoulin Brewing Company (the former Manitoulin Chrysler building) on Highway 6 in Little Current.