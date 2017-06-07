Mindemoya volunteers start on baseball diamond upgrades

MINDEMOYA—Work is underway to upgrade the Mindemoya baseball diamonds thanks to a Field of Dreams grant, with volunteers hoping to have some of the upgrades completed in time for Pearson Cup June 16-18.

“Things are well underway,” said Greg Lockeyer, a member of the Pearson Cup Committee. “We have started on the dug-out covers for the player benches. We are hoping to have them done by Pearson Cup weekend. We have also ordered the protective fence cover to replace the old black covers. As well, we have ordered new bases and are getting quotes for the work on the infield—we hope to have this done by Pearson Cup too, but are not 100 percent sure that will be possible.”

As The Expositor previously reported, Mindemoya has been named one of 13 communities across Canada to receive a $150,000 ‘Field of Dreams’ grant from the Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, to enhance and refurbish the municipality’s baseball diamonds.

The money will flow through the Municipality of Central Manitoulin and the projects will include covered players benches, replacing the protective cap on the fence line, building up the fields four to six inches, lighting upgrades and sets of safety bases to make it easier for players who use wheelchairs to use.

“We have a meeting with a lighting company that the Blue Jays put us in touch with this afternoon,” said Mr. Lockeyer on Monday. “We aren’t sure what our best route is so we are waiting to see what they recommend and what we can afford. We have applied to another funding agency as well and will find out in the next couple weeks. If we do receive more funding we will be using it towards the lighting upgrades.”