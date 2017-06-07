Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

OFSAA echelons!

Congratulations to both an all-Ontario trailblazer and a veteran in Manitoulin high school, track and field. Symone Peltier of Wikwemikong High School made history last week as the first ever WHS track and field athlete to compete at OFSAA! Symone competed in the high jump and actually equalled her seed height in the pressure-cooker that was her highest level of competition to date.

James Scott, the “grizzled veteran” of Manitoulin OFSAA competitions, has been on the Ontario stage in cross-country and track since he was a minor-niner, nearly four years ago as he entered Manitoulin Secondary. James competed in the 800m and the 1500m and actually smashed his qualifying time in his 800m race.

Congratulations to both athletes as well as all the time spent with their dedicated, respective coaches.

Mindemoya Classic coming soon!

The 16th annual ‘run, paddle and pedal’ triathlon is ready to go, Sunday, July 4. Registration is easiest online (www.mindemoyaclassic.com) but organizers can get you set up on race-day starting at 8 am. If your online registration is received by 3 pm on Saturday (July 3) you (and your team) will receive the earlybird discount.

The event a 5.5K run, 3ish-K paddle and 13K cycle triathlon can be completed as a team of four, part of a pair or all on your own. That being said, there are always “unranked” teams who like to get creative with the established categories. There are no division bragging rights, but it is all about being active and having fun so, why not? As always organizers can use a couple more volunteers so visit the above website for more information.

Blooperball title!

Congratulations to the Wikwemikong Bomb Squad on their Championship win at the M’Chigeeng Chuck-Hare Memorial Blooperball tournament. Members of the team were: Branden Pheasant, TJ Wabegijig, Warren Simon, Levi Morrison, Roderick Wemigwans, Danielle Shawana, Ruby Trudeau, Amber Lewis, Sandra Eshkawkogan, Robin Lentir and Shelley Anne Trudeau. Thanks as well to their most excellent cheerleader Dean Trudeau.

Track at Laurentian

For you track and field enthusiasts: track north of Sudbury will be holding a summer Twilight meet on Wednesday, June 28 at 6 pm. Check out their website for all their summer activities. With the Island elementary track and field championships coming up soon on June 13 and 15 at CC McLean in Gore Bay, what a great warm-up .

One local star of the series has been Whittier Dwyer-Gauthier of Little Current. “Whitty” is the daughter of ex-Panther Chris Gauthier. An excellent hockey player has apparently passed on some of his athletic ability to his daughter as she medaled at a recent Laurentian University track meet. Whittier earned a first in the triple jump and a second in the high jump. Great show, Whitty.

Spring-summer hockey!

Island Elite hockey players as reported a number of times have been getting a lot of Summer-tournament action. Add the Mindemoya Bridgeman kids to the list as they are competing in the Kingston prospects tourneys. Delaney, a Peewee, shone this past weekend in her Kingston tourney. Next weekend Liam gets to compete in the boys’ category. They were both spotted at Panther tournaments this past winter and we’re invited to display their skills.

Previously mentioned players such as Carson Shawana, Sam Assinewai and Greg Trudeau-Paquet skated in another tournament this past weekend. Carson and Sam were in the 2017 CCHA NASS Spring Showcase Elite tournament in the Toronto area where they made it all the way to the semi-finals before dropping a close 6-5 decision to the Regional Express Gold who they had previously defeated in the round-robin.

Despite being short-handed for the semi-final contest the pair put on a great show. Those who wish to see the speed and skill of these tournaments can watch the boys on YouTube. Enter: 2017 Warrior Tournament, Pro Hockey Newport Elite and you will see a half-dozen games. Newport is in blue and Carson wears number 85. He’s a big lad and stands out. Sam is number 82 and has some nice puck-handling skills.

Meanwhile former Wiki Hawks and Mindemoya Thunderbird Tanner Webkamigad joined Trudeau-Paquet in Niagara Falls this past weekend. Both midget age skaters played for the team known as Flamme Olympique in another Prospect tournament. Although they won two and dropped two they did not advance.

However, Gregory was the scoring stand out with eight points in the four games (six goals, two assists). His performance earned him an invite from Team Canada West to join them for the very prestigious Chowder Cup in Boston from July 11 to 16. Gregory is getting to see much of North America thanks to his hockey skills.

Panther prez named!

Congratulations to knowledgeable hockey coach Kevin Eshkawkogan on recently being elected to the position of president of the Manitoulin Panthers Association.

Ultimate Tuesdays!

Ultimate Tuesdays are back for the summer down at Low Island on the Little Current waterfront. The fun begins at 7 in the evening. There are no set teams and everyone is welcome. Check out the public Facebook group to get updates about possible cancelations by searching for: Manitoulin Ultimate.

Ex-Pat named MVP

Deon Killens (son of Mark and grandson of Larry and Shelley) won the most valuable player of his High School junior boys’ track and field team this past week grandfather says that the young lad has surpassed him and speed LOL.

A good sport is good for sports. chipstoquips@gmail.com