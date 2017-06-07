60th Northern Ontario Arts Association annual juried show opens

SHEGUIANDAH—For 60 years the Northern Ontario Art Association (NOAA) has been bringing some of the finest art Northern Ontario has to offer to communities across the North with their annual juried art exhibition. The show is now on exhibit at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah and a number of local artists have pieces in this year’s show.

Manitoulin Fine Arts Association (MFAA) president Christie Pearson-Anderson was on hand for the opening reception this past Saturday. The MFAA is a member of the NOAA and each year the show travels to member communities.

“We are so fortunate to have the Sheguiandah Museum host this show,” said Ms. Pearson-Anderson. “It provides a great opportunity for people to come out to see some of the best art in Northern Ontario on display.”

The jurors for this year’s show were Bruce Cull and Christine Johnston.

Manitoulin Transport has been a long-standing supporter of the exhibit, and this year’s Manitoulin Transport Award went to Ruth Reid for her mixed media work ‘Spirit of Superior.’

Other award winners included Margot Cormier-Splane’s ‘Armchair Asses Against Science,’ a politically charged hand pulled serigraph which secured the Freedom 55 Financial Award that is also featured on the front of the show’s brochure, Nancy Caldwell’s watercolour ‘Directional,’ which won the Mary Weymark Goss Memorial Award, Catherine Cribbs’ ‘Painted Forest,’ which won the Edna Hosking family award, Gigi Dequanne’s ‘Singing for his Supper’ which won the Mancentelli Memorial Award, Kathy Dolan’s ‘Early One Morning’ which won the Nickel Acme Award, Brenda Henderson’s ‘Sunny Day at the Races’ which won the Visitor’s Choice Award, Debra Lynn Ireland’s ‘Malachite Kingfisher’ which won the Muriel Backstrom Memorial Award, Cal Knight’s ‘Sky Writing at Night’ winner of the 5th Wheel Training Insitute Award, Victoria Leroux’s “Queen Anne’s Lace’ winner of the SMC Canada Ltd. Award, Bettey Newhouse’s ‘Perfect Day’ winner of the Gabrielle Danis Memorial Award, Christine Roberts ‘Mountain Garden’ winner of the Eleanore Meissner Memorial Award and Helen Whitehead’s ‘Cosmic Dancer’ winner of the NOAA Award.

The 60th Annual Juried Exhibition will be on display at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah until June 21 and is open from 10 am to 4 pm every day except Wednesday.