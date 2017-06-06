Stewart “Stew” Gilbert Leeson (retired employee for 33 years of MNR, Queen’s Park, Toronto) passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, June 1, 2017 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Dudley) for 65 years. Devoted father of Dave Leeson (Sue). Adored grandfather of Michael (Tracey), Steven (Marsha) and Stacy and great-grandfather of Jacob, Zac, Kayla, Kallen and Nella. Brother of Russ Leeson (Beryl) and brother-in-law of Ruth Devry (the late Howard), Bob Dudley (the late Iris) and Jim Dudley (Cathy). Predeceased by parents John and Florence (nee Middaugh) Leeson, sister Norma McCulligh (the late Lloyd) and brother Chesley Leeson. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Stew will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. In keeping with Stew’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Reception at Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, on Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 2 pm to 4 pm, with eulogies at 3 pm. In memory of Stew, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com.