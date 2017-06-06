With heavy hearts and cherished memories we regret to announce the unexpected passing of Phillip Kenneth Moulton. Beloved son of Kevin and Kim Moulton. Loving father to Alina and Kenneth Moulton. Also survived by his love Stacey and stepchildren, Shawn, Matayah and Meyah. He will be sadly missed by his sister April (Kyle) Watson and nieces Brinley and Samara. Phillip will also be greatly missed by his many aunts and uncles and is remembered fondly by many close cousins and friends. Family and friends will gather at Providence Bay Hall on June 10, 2017 at 11 am with the burial to follow.