Hector Jones, of Meldrum Bay, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, May 29, 2017 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Diane for over 37 years. Cherished father of Ralph Jones of Garson and Amanda Rimes (Mike Vanderform) of Gananoque. Dear grandfather of Bryson Burns, Kaiden Vanderform and Jessica (Patrick) Gribons, as well as great-grandfather of Dyllan, Ethan, Leah and Remington. Hector is also survived by his brothers Donald (Sylvie) Jones, Nelson Jones, Melvin (Lorraine) Jones, sisters Leda Jones, Gertie (Roland) LaBelle, Isabelle Stevenson, Audrey Carroll, Shirley Leduc, Eva (Albert) Carter, sister-in-law Shirley (Eli) Chalouh and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Louie and Malvina (LeClair) Jones, brothers-in-law Malcolm Stevenson, Lewis Carroll and sister-in-law Ruby Jones. Hector worked at Inco for over 34 years. He loved to hunt and fish, worked hard all around and was a jack-of-all-trades. He was willing to lend a helping hand, nut and bolt. At Hector’s request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life was held on Friday, June 2, 2017 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Meldrum Bay Hall, and also on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion #336, 66 Edison Road, Falconbridge, Ontario. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.