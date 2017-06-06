Family Dog Injured by Pellet Gun

On Saturday, June 3, 2017 around 4:00 p.m., Eddy, a Husky/Retriever Lab mix escaped from his family’s back yard, where he was tied on Desloges Road in Greater Sudbury. His family went looking for him and he was missing for approximately 10 minutes before returning home.

His owner checked him over once he was back in the house and noticed blood in his fur near his back leg. Upon trimming the hair and getting a better look at his wound, it appeared he had been shot with a pellet gun.

Eddy was taken to the veterinarian, who confirmed the wound was a result of a pellet gun shot and that the pellet was still beneath the skin. Eddy is being treated for his wound and he is at home with his family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).