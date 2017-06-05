Manitowaning family nominated for Canadian Living We Awards

Quackenbushs global fundraising efforts recognized

MANITOWANING—The Quackenbush family of Manitowaning has been nominated for the Canadian Living Magazine WE (ME to WE) Family Awards.

“Someone nominated our family for the Canada Living Magazine WE Family Awards in the WE Families in the World division,” explained 23-year-old Ashley Quackenbush, who noted that the award honours a family that is making a world of difference in one of the WE villages by raising awareness about global issues while championing resources to serve one of the WE pillars of impact.

“The Quackenbush family is made up of six members who are caring and willing to help people in need,” states the WE website. “The family loves making a difference in their community by volunteering at local churches, agricultural society, events and programs for kids, community clean up, food banks, blankets for the homeless, donations for natural disasters, benefit events/concerts, the local library and so much more! Not only does the entire Quackenbush family work to make a difference in their local community, they have made a difference overseas when their daughter, Ashley, took a ME to WE trip to Tanzania. With her family’s help, Ashley raised enough money for 37 school kits for children in Tanzania! Through Ashley’s trip the family has been raising awareness about water in Tanzania while Ashley gives presentations about her adventure overseas.”

The Quackenbush family includes mom Betty Lou, dad Tom, 20-year-old Chrystal, 19-year-old Michael, 15-year-old Jason and 23-year-old Ashley.

ME to We is a social enterprise founded in 2008 by Canadian brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger that provides socially responsible products and services and donates half of its net profits to a non-profit partner, WE Charity (formally Free the Children).

“We were very honoured to have been nominated,” said Ashley.

Although the Quackenbush’s are one of three finalists in their division, the final winner is selected through online voting. To help the Quackenbush family win, visit https://forms.we.org/wefamiliesawards_nominations?cmd and vote for the Quackenbush family. Voting ends this Saturday, June 10 at 5 pm, but you can vote as many times as you like leading up to the closing.

Ashley has just returned from her second ME to We trip. She travelled to Tanzania in the past, but just returned from Kenya a week ago where she helped build a school and learned about local culture.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Ashley. “I was there for 20 days and did a lot. I went on a safari and saw three lions, which is pretty rare. I also participated in a water walk, which I did in Tanzania, but it never gets easier.”

“We visited the Baraka Hospital which has a walk-in clinic and an on-site pharmacy which isn’t common in Kenya,” said Ashley. “We helped build a dorm for a high school as well–we mixed cement and tied rebar.”

She also participated in Masai warrior training and learned about how the weapons are made.

Prior to leaving, Ashley and her family began a project to fundraise to purchase a well for a village in Tanzania, which costs $5,000. She was inspired by her trip to Tanzania and participating on a water walk in which local women travel 10 km a day to bring back water for their family.

“We’ve raised $1,170 towards the well so far and are planning some more fundraising initatives such as a water walk later this summer,” she said.

To donate to her well fundraising visit https://www.crowdrise.com/a-wish-for-water-for-tanzania-by-ashley-quackenbush-in-cooperation-with-weorg/fundraiser/ashleyquackenbush.

To vote for the Quackenbush family for the WE Awards visit https://forms.we.org/wefamiliesawards_nominations?cmd.