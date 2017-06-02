Township agrees to get real estate evaluation of Old School building and property

MINDEMOYA—Central Manitoulin municipal council has agreed to hire a real estate evaluator to provide an evaluation of the Old School building and property.

“I just question why we are spending money on a building that for the past year has been vacant,” said Councillor Derek Stephens. “We said previously we would mothball the building for a year, see if any proposals came forward and if not, then look at tearing the building down. No one has come forward to use the space, and now we are spending another $2,000 for a real estate evaluation.”

“We are just pouring more money into the building with no clear plan on what we are going to do with it,” the councillor added. “We should tear it down and stop spending money on the building.”

Mayor Richard Stephens pointed out, “I would probably agree (with what Councillor Stephens said), but he said work needs to be done on the roof of the building and “there has to be recognition that there is a lot of history and culture related to the building. It would still be nice to find a viable purpose for it.”

“But we have to proceed with this next step at the same time,” said Mayor Stephens.

“An appraisal of the building will be helpful,” said Councilor Patricia MacDonald. “Once it is done, if we see no market value offers being made on the building and property then we can say it is not worth salvaging,” she said, noting that she is not in favour of putting a new roof on the building.

Council passed a motion on a recommendation from its office and administration committee that the municipality hire a real estate evaluator to provide council with a real estate evaluation of the Old School building and property.