Several Island farms, businesses related to food receive funding

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Island farms and food businesses are among those in Northern Ontario that are being provided a total of $313,428 in funding through the Sustainable new Agri-Food Products and Productivity (SNAPP) program.

A release explains the Rural Agri-Innovation Network, working in partnership with FedNor, Northeast Community Network, rethink Green, and Cloverbelt Local Food Co-operative, has established a multi-year funding program.

SNAPP supports Northern Ontario agriculture and food producers, businesses, collaboration, communities, and First Nations to create new products, enhance abilities for season extension, scale up production or enhance productivity.

Pike Lake Farms of Sheguiandah is slated to receive $5,000 towards a season extension, and Freshisle Fibres of Gore Bay $5,000 for productivity. The Island Gardener in Tehkummah will receive $3,447.92 for a season extension.

Regenerative Innovations Inc. of Little Current will receive $5,000 for an extension of its season, while Wikwemikong Development Commission of Wiikwemkoong will be receiving $3,683.97 for development of a new product.