Local Order of the Eastern Star initiates campaign to celebrate organization and contributions it makes to area communities

MANITOULIN—The Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES) of Ontario is celebrating its 102nd birthday this year, and local members of the OES have undertaken a campaign to not only promote the club and the wonderful contributions it makes to communities, but also in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday this year.

“Our Go Bananas event was developed to kind of give us an opportunity to get out in the public and talk about what we do as a group,” stated Patti Jo Woods, Worthy Matron of the Spanish River Chapter #237, Order of the Eastern Star which takes in the Manitoulin, Massey and Espanola areas. “What we did was go to each of the town offices in Little Current, Espanola and Gore Bay, and present flowers to the town offices in celebration of Canada’s 150 birthday this year.”

“After the presentation at the Little Current (NEMI) office we had dinner at the Anchor Inn Restaurant,” she explained. “Dinner was a social gathering where people could ask questions about our organization and where we could discuss with community members, what we do.”

She noted that OES pamphlets are being printed and will be available in the Island town offices, information to all those who are interested in learning more about the organization and how to become a member.

“When we made our flower presentation, I talked about how proud we are to be part of our community and how proud we are to support our communities,” said Ms. Woods. She explained the OES holds several fundraising events during the year, including its annual hunters pie sale held in Little Current on the Friday before the rifle deer hunt season on Manitoulin Island. “This is one of our biggest fundraisers.”

“As well, we host several different dinners and events with funds going to local charities, and bigger charities that support Grand Chapter OES as well,” said Ms. Woods. “We hold our meetings in Little Current, and amalgamated with the Manitoulin Chapter of the OES (so it takes in the Espanola and Massey areas as well),” she said.

The Order of the Eastern Star is an organization with Masonic relations established in 1850 by Rob Morris. The order is based on teachings from the Bible, but is open to people of all religious beliefs. It has approximately 10,000 chapters in 20 countries and approximately 500,000 members under the General Grand Chapter. Spanish River Chapter #237 has approximately 100 members from the Manitoulin/Espanola area.

The Order is also a charitable non-profit foundation. Each year, Spanish River Chapter donates money to the Manitoulin and Espanola high schools for bursaries, Local Legions for the Poppy Fund, the Florence Nightingale Foundation (local hospitals). The Worthy Grand Matrons project this year is Make a Wish Foundation) and the Worthy Matrons project this year is Manitoulin Pet Rescue. Other years, Spanish River has contributed to Special Olympics, Alzheimers Society, children with hearing Impairments, local food banks, and much more.