CC McLean P.S. Colts Going Strong!

by Rachael Orford

It’s June! Less than one month of school, and the last month of public school for the Grade 8s! The official countdown until the end of school is on! Outside Mrs. Flood’s SK/1 class there is a countdown chart to the last day of school.

The class trips for most of the classes have been announced. Some classes will be staying on the island and some classes will be going to Sudbury, and Espanola. There is one class that should be the most excited about their trip, and that is the Grade 8s. The Grade 8s are going to Collingwood from June 27 to June 29! They will be enjoying a variety of different activities.

Last Saturday, May 27, the Grade 6s and grade 7s had their fundraiser car wash and barbecue! It was a huge success! There was a constant line-up of cars for the students to wash. The cars came in dirty, and left sparkling clean. A big shout out to Mrs. Runnalls, who brought in the dirtiest truck. Thank you to the parents for helping and an extra big “Thank You” to Mr. Smith and Ms. Burlein for all your help!

EQAO testing is just coming to an end! After two weeks of testing, the Grade 3s and 6s will be back to normal. Good job everyone!

Students: Don’t forget to brush your teeth before school next week! The dental nurses will be at our school on June 5 and 6 to check everyone’s teeth! Say “ahhh!”

On Monday, June 5, Mrs. Flood’s SK/1 class and Mrs. VanderWeerden’s Grade 2-3 class are going to the Espanola pool for their class trip.

Next week, the Grade 8s are going to Sudbury for the Entrepreneur Fair! After practicing their entrepreneurial skills on the students and parents at C.C. McLean, they get to bring their mini business to Sudbury.

Jokes of the Week: At what time of day do most people go to the dentist? At tooth-hurty (2:30).

Why are false teeth like stars? Because they only come out at night.

Upcoming events include, Junior/Intermediate track and field, entrepreneur fair, and the ELK and Grade 3-4 trip to the Cultural Foundation.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”