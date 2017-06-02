Artist selected for Providence Bay Great Lakes for art project

MINDEMOYA—An artist has now been chosen and for the community of Providence Bay project as part of the Great Art for Great Lakes (GAGL) project, in partnership with Waterlution.

Chris MacLeod, project leader, confirmed that Julieanne Steedman of Nairn Centre has been chosen for the project for Providence Bay.

Ms. Steedman is an artist who works with acrylics, water-colour and ink. Her work explores the connection between land and place.

Ms. Steedman spent 10 years living around the globe, learning about herself and finally finding the perfect place to call home; right back where she started in Northern Ontario. For her, there is an affection and tenderness in the connection between the place she came from, where she has been, and who she is. Creating, whether it be through visual or another form of art, is a way of making sense of what life throws at her: the joy, the obstacles, the beauty and the hardships.

“For this project Julieanne looks forward to working with the local community to create meaningful art work that will share history, build connections and tell a story; the story that the lake has to share,” states a press release from the GAGL project. “This collaborative work will celebrate the small truths and hidden miracles of our northern environment-its history, people and landscape.”

Mr. McLeod told the Recorder, “Manitoulin Island, and specifically Providence Bay was one of the first places chosen. They have a square village park that has six slabs-pads for outdoor sculptures. Through our project a sculpture will be installed on one of these.”

“Manitoulin was identified as one of eight communities for the project,” said Mr. McLeod. “Providence Bay is a beautiful location for this.” He explained, “we are looking at three phases for this project, one great lakes water event workshop where we will unveil the selected artist for the project, and have an event, probably on Canada Day. Secondly, an artist workshop looking at artists from the community with engagement-participation will take place. Then an artist lead facilitator will be on hand during the Providence Bay Fair. The chosen artist will then have time to finish their project ready for the unveiling probably around Labour Day.”