POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN FAIL TO REMAIN COLLISION

(CHELMSFORD, ON) –On May 25, 2017 at 2:27 p.m. Sudbury Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a fail to remain collision on Highway (HWY) 144 at Edward Ave. in Chelmsford. A pedestrian was struck while crossing the HWY and suffered minor injuries. The vehicle responsible is described as a light blue minivan with a cracked windshield. The driver is described as being male, between 40-50 years of age with grey hair and a grey beard. The driver spoke briefly with the pedestrian before leaving the scene.

Police are asking for public assistance to identify the light blue minivan and its driver. OPP would also like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen this vehicle before or after the collision.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.