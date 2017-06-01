POLICE CHARGE WEST NIPISSING MAN WITH CHILD PORNOGRAPHY OFFENCES

(WEST NIPISSING, ON) – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Technological Crime Unit and the West Nipissing Police Service have arrested and charged a West Nipissing, Ontario man following an on-line undercover child pornography investigation.

On May 23, 2017, police executed a search warrant at a West Nipissing residence. As a result of this investigation, one computer was seized which contained images of child sexual abuse.

On May 23, 2017, police arrested Normand Marcel HURTUBISE, 53 years-old of West Nipissing, Ontario. He is charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, one count of Make Available Child Pornography and one count of Accessing Child Pornography. The accused will appear on July 6, 2017 in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay, Ontario.