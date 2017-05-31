Wiikwemkoong Grandmothers take stand

Community meeting sees positive ideas flow

WIIKWEMKOONG—Over 40 Wiikwemkoong community members gathered in the band council chambers Monday night to discuss next steps in the community and future recommendations for chief, council and police following an attack on a community member, that was later determined to be drug-related, and a five-person drug bust last week by the Wikwemikong Tribal Police.

The event was spearheaded by Marian Peltier, former lead Grandmother in the 2012 Grandmothers protest movement that came about following a number of drug-related violent events that occurred in Wiikwemkoong, often involving individuals from off-Island.

Ms. Peltier said there was a good mix of people, including governance, youth and elders at the public meeting.

Representatives from the Wikwemikong Tribal Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were also in attendance to answer any questions and to discuss the Crimestoppers anonymous tip line. Ms. Peltier noted that there is much stigma in her community about going to the police with information involving crime. The OPP officer was there to explain that people can indeed call the 1-800 line and leave their tips to police anonymously. Wiikwemkoong-based security company CanCom Security also gave a presentation about their services.

“Then the band membership started talking about what they would like to see happen,” Ms. Peltier said. “It was a good discussion.”

Some of the ideas brought forward at the meeting included a need for shelters; a place for men, women and children to go in crisis.

Others spoke of their hope to start teaching children the dangers of drugs and alcohol at a young age and teaching it right through the school system as part of the health curriculum.

The need for more mental health and addictions programming was also cited as a need in the community, as was the need for a 24/7 crisis centre. “Right now, if something happens on the weekend, where do they go?” Ms. Peltier asked.

Ms. Peltier said that the lasting effect of residential schools and its role in the cycle of addiction was also discussed at length in the almost five-hour meeting.

“I brought up how we were raised before,” the Grandmother said. “In my day, there wasn’t any drugs, just alcohol. Now it’s drugs, and prescription drugs. People are selling their pills.”

Ms. Peltier said the father of the 39-year-old victim of the vicious attack from earlier this month was also in attendance and spoke to his son’s story.

“The topic of a neighbourhood watch was discussed,” Ms. Peltier added, noting that the police and property management explained that they would be working closely together in the coming weeks. Property management also told the meeting that it wold be reviewing its own policies.

“I’m really happy with the meeting,” the Grandmother said. “I do believe our leaders and the police will do a good job at looking at the issues the community members brought up.”

“People have to understand that it won’t just happen overnight,” she added. “There’s processes that have to be followed and money has to be found to increase those services.”

Ms. Peltier said she is pleased to have got the ball rolling once again, helping to spark a discussion in her community, but she says it’s time for her to step down.

“Someone else might carry it on,” she said. “There’s young grandmothers out there that can start doing things for their community.”

“I just wish people would do the same things in the other communities,” Ms. Peltier added, pointing to Little Current and the swing bridge that sees the many of the drugs carried on to Manitoulin.