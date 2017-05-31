Central Manitoulin time capsule from 1992 to be opened

Former students of Mr. Olacke’s 1991/92 class and their families invited to attend

To the Expositor:

In June of 1992, Mr. Olacke’s Grade 6 (1991/92) class at Central Manitoulin Public School put together an above ground time capsule which was to be opened in 2017 to help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. The opening will take place on Saturday, July 1 from 2 to 4 pm at Central Manitoulin Public School. The box contains items from 1992. It is hoped that many of the students from this class and their families will attend. Everyone is welcome including our principal Fern Patterson, teachers and support staff. Happy Birthday Canada!

Mark Olacke

Spring Bay