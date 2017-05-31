A banner year for the Manitoulin Trade Fair

LITTLE CURRENT—It was a banner year for the 13th biennial Manitoulin Trade Fair, showcasing Manitoulin and area businesses.

“It went extremely well,” said Mike Addison, LAMBAC general manager. “Friday night was up from previous years, Saturday was a little lower probably due to the nice weather and Sunday was up as well over previous years. So, overall we are anticipating that it is close to the last Trade Fair, but we don’t have the final numbers in yet.”

Mr. Addison noted that the response from the vendors was very good this year. “The response from the vendors is always a good indicator of how the event went,” said Mr. Addison. “Many vendors noted that their business was as good as or better than previous fairs.”

The award for the Best of Fair booth went to Island Adventure Outfitters. First place in the large booth division went to Manitoulin Streams and the Little Current Fish and Game Club, while the Great Spirit Circle Trail took home second place. First place for best small booth went to One Kwe and second place to the Island Box.

The Manitoulin Trade Fair kicked off Friday night with a procession of dignitaries led by the Manitoulin Sea Cadets, followed by an opening prayer from Roberta Oshkabewisens.

Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin gave welcoming remarks. “We appreciate all the hard work of LAMBAC organizing this event,” said Mayor MacNevin. “It appears that it is going to be another great year. Enjoy the weekend.”

Mr. Addison spoke about how the goal of the Trade Fair is to support local businesses in their service area.

“When you support local business you support the local economy,” he said. “I have the pleasure to report we are sold out of vendor spaces this year.”

He recognized all the work LAMBAC staff and volunteers had put into organizing the event, especially this year’s fair coordinator Diane Newlands.

Ms. Newlands thanked the sponsors of this year’s Trade Fair and the late Frank Reynolds who organized the first Manitoulin Trade Fair 28 years ago.

Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes thanked LAMBAC and everyone involved for organizing the event. She was joined by Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha who also extended his congratulations to organizers and participants in making the event a success.

Greetings were also brought by FedNor and Waubetek representatives.